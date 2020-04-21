Brookhaven City Councilmembers Madeleine Simmons and John Park will answer questions in an April 27 virtual town hall.

The virtual town hall will be held on Facebook Live. It is a resumption of Simmons’ “Mondays with Madeleine” program of holding town halls on the last Monday of each month.

The town hall is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. on the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/BrookhavenGAgov. The public can ask question and comment in the Facebook Live comment section during the forum or by emailing PublicComment@BrookhavenGA.gov.