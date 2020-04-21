The reward for finding the suspect in a Buckhead dog attack has been boosted to $4,500.

In the April 2 incident, the suspect’s dog seriously bit a woman on the Atlanta BeltLine near the Bitsy Grant Tennis Center at 2125 Northside Drive, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

For a video of the suspect and the dog, along with other information, see the Reporter’s previous coverage here.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta previously offered a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of a suspect. That reward is now $4,500. Anyone with information about the incident can call 404-577-8477 or see the Crime Stoppers website here.