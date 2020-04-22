Atlanta Public Schools “district leaders” will hold a virtual town hall on April 23.

The town hall, streaming on Facebook Live at 4 p.m., will provide updates and answer questions about the pandemic closure, teleworking and teleschooling. Viewers will be able to ask questions live on Facebook.

The Atlanta Board of Education announced this week that Lisa Herring is its sole finalist to replace Meria Carstarphen as the APS superintendent.

The event will be available on the APS Facebook page at facebook.com/AtlantaPublicSchools.