The Sandy Springs City Council has approved the $465,000 purchase of one of the houses marked for “displacement” in the city’s controversial concept to widen and remake part of Hammond Drive.

The April 21 approves allows the city to close on the purchase of 6026 Kayron Drive from Emily and Matthew Langford.

The city has already spent roughly $9 million in recent years to buy 26 properties for the potential widening of Hammond between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive.

In February, the city unveiled the design concept for a drastic remake of that section of the road. It includes expanding it from two lanes to four with a grassy median; adding two large roundabouts at major intersections; and putting a pedestrian walkway underneath the road. The design could affect 80 residential and commercial properties with either displacement or right of way takings, according to city officials.

The City Council has yet to review the design and give the go-ahead for further, more detailed planning. The original timeline had the concept going before the council in late April, but that does not appear to be happening yet.

–John Ruch and Will Woolever