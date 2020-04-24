The city has announced the winners of its “Brookhaven Strong” art contest, which elaborates its unofficial pandemic motto.

The artworks were required to contain the hashtag “#BrookhavenStrong” and to have a theme that was “patriotic, uplifting, and/or feature[s] a tribute for first responders, doctors, nurses or anyone in the medical field, or those providing crucial services, such as food delivery or sanitation.”

The contest follows an April 2 virtual sing-along of the national anthem, also dubbed “Brookhaven Strong,” hosted by the city. In another arts-themed response, the city commissioned a mural reading “We Are All Together” on a Peachtree Road wall.

For the art contest, a panel of judges chose winners in five age categories, who will receive restaurant gift cards provided by Explore Brookhaven, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.

The winners in each age category included:

Ages 0-5: 1st, Amelia Kime; 2nd, Elizabeth Ueda; 3r, Bowen Alderman; Honorable Mention,Lily Litner.

Ages 6-10: 1st, Hollis O’Neal; 2nd, Emma Bartlett; 3rd, Natalie Tanzola; Honorable Mention, Md. Sipar.

Ages 11-14: 1st, Alexandra Parr Stephens; 2nd, Brianna Carias; 3rd, Autumn Clark; Honorable Mention, Jon Soren UyHam.

Ages 15-18: 1st, Camille Thorpe; 2nd, Abigail Sowell; 3rd, Kayla Acker; Honorable Mention, Kathryn Hood.

Ages 19+: 1st, Terry Combahee; 2nd, Ken Ueda; 3rd, Lola Okunola; Honorable Mention, Vince Frankowski.

To view all of the winning and honorable mention works, see the city’s website here.

The contest judges included: Kelly Marsh of the Brookhaven Arts Festival and Brookhaven Arts Advisory Committee; Elizabeth Peterson Jennings, director of the Oglethorpe University Art Museum and a member of the arts advisory committee; Erin Warner, an art instructor at Montgomery Elementary School; Anne Irwin of Anne Irwin Fine Art and an arts advisory committee member; Victoria Sasine, an art instructor at Ashford Park Elementary School; and Katherine Watters, STEM coach at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School.