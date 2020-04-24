The city has announced the winners of its “Brookhaven Strong” art contest, which elaborates its unofficial pandemic motto.

Terry Combahee’s first-place work in the 19+ age category.

The artworks were required to contain the hashtag “#BrookhavenStrong” and to have a theme that was “patriotic, uplifting, and/or feature[s] a tribute for first responders, doctors, nurses or anyone in the medical field, or those providing crucial services, such as food delivery or sanitation.”

Lola Okunola’s third-place work in the 19+ age category.

The contest follows an April 2 virtual sing-along of the national anthem, also dubbed “Brookhaven Strong,” hosted by the city. In another arts-themed response, the city commissioned a mural reading “We Are All Together” on a Peachtree Road wall.

Autumn Clark’s third-place work in the 11-14 age category.

For the art contest, a panel of judges chose winners in five age categories, who will receive restaurant gift cards provided by Explore Brookhaven, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.

Ken Ueda’s second-place work in the 19+ age category.

The winners in each age category included:

  • Ages 0-5: 1st, Amelia Kime; 2nd, Elizabeth Ueda; 3r, Bowen Alderman; Honorable Mention,Lily Litner.
  • Ages 6-10: 1st, Hollis O’Neal; 2nd, Emma Bartlett; 3rd, Natalie Tanzola; Honorable Mention, Md. Sipar.
  • Ages 11-14: 1st, Alexandra Parr Stephens; 2nd, Brianna Carias; 3rd, Autumn Clark; Honorable Mention, Jon Soren UyHam.
  • Ages 15-18: 1st, Camille Thorpe; 2nd, Abigail Sowell; 3rd, Kayla Acker; Honorable Mention, Kathryn Hood.
  • Ages 19+: 1st, Terry Combahee; 2nd, Ken Ueda; 3rd, Lola Okunola; Honorable Mention, Vince Frankowski.

To view all of the winning and honorable mention works, see the city’s website here.

The contest judges included: Kelly Marsh of the Brookhaven Arts Festival and Brookhaven Arts Advisory Committee; Elizabeth Peterson Jennings, director of the Oglethorpe University Art Museum and a member of the arts advisory committee; Erin Warner, an art instructor at Montgomery Elementary School; Anne Irwin of Anne Irwin Fine Art and an arts advisory committee member; Victoria Sasine, an art instructor at Ashford Park Elementary School; and Katherine Watters, STEM coach at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School.

