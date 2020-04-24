Demonstrators against Gov. Brian Kemp’s controversial business reopenings — and at least one in support — voiced their views outside the Governor’s Mansion in Buckhead on April 24.

A number of protestors demonstrated in a socially distanced fashion by driving past the 391 West Paces Ferry Road mansion with signs tied to their vehicles, according to media reports. The protests began as some of the first businesses Kemp shuttered three weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic began reopening at his permission.

By afternoon, one protester in a blue SUV was still outside the mansion. The protester, who declined to give her name, clutched a sign reading, “Make America safe again.” Other signs strapped to her vehicle bore messages including, “People over profit” and “There’s blood on your hands Gov. Kemp.”

Meanwhile, Amanda Circiu held a one-person counter-protest, carrying a sign designed to look like a U.S. flag with the slogan, “Give me liberty or give me death.”

“I saw what was going on in front of the Governor’s Mansion, and I went home and painted this picture of our flag, and walked back here to give my support to Governor Kemp,” said Circiu, who had “America the Beautiful” playing on a cellphone in a purse as she marched.

–Photos and reporting by Phil Mosier