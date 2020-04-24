During a pandemic that has made pizza delivery a popular option, a Dunwoody man is charged with stealing one driver’s car from a Sandy Springs shop.

Joseph Bryan Meis, 35, was arrested April 17 by Sandy Springs Police officers in connection to the theft from the Galla’s Pizza shop in the Perimeter Pointe shopping center at 1155 Mount Vernon Highway.

According to a police report and department social media posts, the driver’s 1996 Honda Accord was stolen April 16 from the shop’s parking lot between delivery runs. Also reported stolen were credit or debit cards and “identity documents.”

On the morning of April 17, police say, patrol officers spotted the stolen vehicle traveling on Roswell Road near I-285.

Meis was arrested and accused of theft by taking of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and driving with a suspended license.

The car was returned to the delivery driver, according to police.