The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

April 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

April 27-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road eastbound closed.

April 28-May 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

April 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and North Springs MARTA Station, two right lanes.

April 27-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

April 27-May 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes.

April 27-May 1, northbound between Abernathy Road and Spalding Drive, two right lanes.

April 29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, four right lanes.

Glenridge Drive closures

May 1, 9 p.m., through May 4, 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

I-285 ramp closures

April 28-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.

April 29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.

April 29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

April 25, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., westbound between Long Island Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.

April 28-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

April 29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

Mount Vernon Highway closure

April 24, 9 p.m., through April 27, 5 a.m., closed between Barfield Road and Crestline Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

April 24-26 and May 1, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., and April 27-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

April 24-26 and May 1, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., and April 27-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On April 27 and 29 and May 1, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On April 27 and 29 and May 1, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On April 27 and 29 and May 1, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On April 29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.