Sandy Springs police have arrested a man they say killed a bicyclist from Dunwoody in a hit-and-run case.

Felix Mayer, 57, was struck and killed in the early evening of April 24 while riding on Sandy Springs’ Glenridge Drive north of I-285, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department. An investigation determined that a white pickup truck hit Mayer and “fled the scene,” according to SSPD.

The SSPD Traffic Unit identified the truck’s owner as Leonardo Angulo Banos, 42, of Norcross. Officers arrested him in the area of Hope and Roswell roads in Sandy Springs.

According to SSPD, Banos is charged with first-degree felony vehicular homicide; felony hit-and-run; reckless driving; distracted driving under the “Hands-Free Law” that bars use of electronic devices; and failure to maintain the lane. He was being held in the Fulton County Jail.