A statewide ban on short-term home rentals for the coronavirus pandemic will be allowed to expire on April 30, Gov. Brian Kemp said on social media.

Kemp had instituted the suspension of short-term rentals beginning April 9. It It applies to home rentals of 30 days or less, with exceptions for hotels, motels, campgrounds, commercial leasing and rentals intended as the lessee’s primary place of residence.

Kemp said the suspension will be allowed to expire as scheduled at 11:59 p.m. on April 30 without a renewal. He wrote that the decision is “based on favorable data and stakeholder input.”

A statewide shelter-in-place order is also scheduled to expire on April 30 unless Kemp extends it. His pandemic emergency powers currently run through May 30.