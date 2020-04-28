The Kroger grocery store in Brookhaven’s Cambridge Square shopping center will shut down permanently on Aug. 1, the company says.

The store at 2036 Johnson Ferry Road has been in business for 19 years, according to Kroger. “The store has experienced declining sales and negative profit over an extended period and its closure is necessary to make Kroger more competitive in the market,” the company said in a written statement.

The store’s 90 employees will be considered for reassignment to other locations, the company said.

Kroger is the anchor tenant at Cambridge Square, a shopping center at the intersection of Johnson Ferry and Ashford-Dunwoody roads. Regency Centers, the real estate company that operates Cambridge Square, did not immediately respond to a comment request, but City Councilmember Linley Jones said she has been in touch.

“I spoke to Regency Centers and they are exploring the options,” said Jones. “I expressed our community’s hope for a new occupant that is a positive contribution to the community. Regency Centers indicated that they are conducting a thorough search for the best fit.”

In 2017, the city considered a reconfiguration concept for the intersection that would have involved moving Johnson Ferry so it ran behind the shopping center, which might have involved demolishing the Kroger. That concept was removed from an Ashford-Dunwoody corridor study amid controversy and talk that the shopping center eventually would be redeveloped.

Kroger continues to operate another Brookhaven store at 3871 Peachtree Road, near the Buckhead border.