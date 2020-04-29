As once-shuttered businesses reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Atlanta is conducting an opinion survey of residents to see how safe they feel as customers and visitors.

“The city of Atlanta wants to hear from residents as to how you are feeling about the re-opening of Atlanta businesses and venues; and what steps you plan to take, what steps you want the businesses and venues you visit to take, and what steps you want the city of Atlanta to take to help you to feel safe,” said a pitch sent to residents by email and robo call.

The survey asks how willing residents are to go to a variety of places, including: restaurants, bars, sports venues, hair/nail salons, their workplace, public transit, retail businesses, parks/outdoor public spaces, places of worship, airport/air travel; and convention centers.

The survey also asks what conditions such places would have to meet for a visit to happen. There are several choices, ranging in attitude from “I already feel safe” to “Not until a vaccine is developed.”

Other questions probe whether residents are willing to take additional precautions, such as mask-wearing.

The survey can be answered by calling the city’s information line at 404-546-0311 or online at the city’s pandemic response website, atlstrong.org.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has emerged as a prominent critic of Gov. Brian Kemp’s controversial orders that allowed many previous shuttered types of businesses to reopen.