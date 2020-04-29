While Sandy Springs city parks remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, an annual children’s programming event will return in virtual form. “Parks to Kids Day” will take place over five days in May.

The event commemorates the 10th anniversary of National Kids to Parks Day, a National Park Trust event designed to teach young people about the outdoors and active living. The city will host its multi-day digital event from Tuesday, May 12 through Saturday, May 16. Full details are available at spr.gs/parkstokids.

This year’s digital programming features at-home activities like backyard bingo, a National Parks crossword and National Parks coloring sheets. City resources also include many learning materials, like instructions to craft a park diorama or design a nature collage.

“Until we all feel that we can gather in person safely, we will continue to find creative solutions to celebrate our recreation areas, and at a safe distance, enjoy a little sunshine and fun outdoor activities,” said Recreation and Parks director Michael Perry.

The five-day event culminates with National Parks to Kids Day on May 16.

The National Park Trust will provide digital resources for kids and families, including the ParkPassport mobile app. With the smartphone app, kids can explore National Parks, earn digital badges and share photos. The app’s virtual park experiences will be available on May 1.

More information about National Parks to Kids Day is available on the National Park Trust website at kidstoparks.parktrust.org.

–Ryan Kolakowski