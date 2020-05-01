COVID-19 diagnoses in Atlanta and Sandy Springs climbed again in the two days between the latest Fulton County Board of Health reports, continuing a rising trend.

As of May 1, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 1,314 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 1,271 on April 29.

Sandy Springs had 232 diagnoses, up from 218.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. It remains unclear whether the rise reflects an increase in the coronavirus’s spread, an increase in testing, or both.

Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 45.4% of the total, and Sandy Springs remains in third place with 8% of the total.

The number of diagnosed cases in each main ZIP code in Buckhead and Sandy Springs also increased in the two days between April 29 and May 1 reports. They include:

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: 49 (up from 47)

30326: 16 (up from 15)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: 59 (up from 56)

30350: 55 (up from 53)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: 62 (up from 60)

30342: 124 (up from 118)

Again, those numbers may not be accurate, because the ZIP codes are unknown for 234 of the county’s cases.

