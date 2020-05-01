Dunwoody’s massive 4th of July Parade will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A new date will be announced later, according to parade co-chair Pam Tallmadge, who is also a Dunwoody City Council member.

Organizers said last month that the annual parade, which draws tens of thousands of people, was still planned for Independence Day, pending further legal or medical restrictions. But that decision was partly influenced by plans for other major July 4 events, including the AJC Peachtree Road Race, which was just postponed by its organizers.

Penny Forman is the other co-chair of the event, whose presenting sponsors include the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and the Dunwoody Reporter.