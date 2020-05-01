The Atlanta Police Department currently has five officers and one civilian employee out sick with COVID-19, according to a weekly APD update.

Eight other officers who previously tested positive for the disease recovered and are back at work, according to the report.

APD said that property crime and violent crime continue to trend downward during the pandemic. However, domestic violence reports have increased. For March and April, APD received 334 domestic violence cases, up from 227 during the same months in 2019.