The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
May 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road eastbound closed.
May 4-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
May 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes.
May 2, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Mount Vernon Highway, one left lane.
Glenridge Drive closures
May 8, 9 p.m., through May 11, 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.
I-285 ramp closures
May 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed.
May 4-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.
I-285 lane closures
May 4-8, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., westbound between Long Island Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.
May 4-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and MARTA Red Line overpass, two right lanes.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures
May 1-10, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
May 1-10, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Other traffic changes
On May 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between I-285 and Mount Vernon Highway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On May 5 and 8, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On May 5 and 8, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On May 5 and 8, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.