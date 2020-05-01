The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

May 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road eastbound closed.

May 4-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

May 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes.

May 2, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Mount Vernon Highway, one left lane.

Glenridge Drive closures

May 8, 9 p.m., through May 11, 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

I-285 ramp closures

May 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed.

May 4-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.

I-285 lane closures

May 4-8, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., westbound between Long Island Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.

May 4-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and MARTA Red Line overpass, two right lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

May 1-10, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

May 1-10, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On May 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between I-285 and Mount Vernon Highway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On May 5 and 8, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On May 5 and 8, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On May 5 and 8, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.