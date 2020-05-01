Two men are facing multiple criminal charges after driving an allegedly stolen Range Rover off an 18-foot-high wall in a Sandy Springs shopping center to elude pursuing officers, according to police.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, the April 30 incident began when officers in the area of Dunwoody Place and Northridge Road spotted a Range Rover that had been reported stolen in Douglas County. When officers attempted to stop the SUV, its driver allegedly struck two police vehicles.

Traveling on Northridge Road, the SUV crossed through the Roswell Road intersection and entered a shopping center at 8920 Roswell. At the rear of the shopping center, the SUV went through a fence and drove off a retaining wall, according to SSPD. The vehicle traveled about 65 feet and landed in a wooded area between the shopping center and the Veridian at Sandy Springs apartment complex. The driver and a passenger were then taken into custody.

Police identified the driver as Dylan Crutchfield, 18, of LaFayette, Georgia, and the passenger as Janard Kirksey, 36, of Sandy Springs. Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that SSPD described as non-life-threatening. No one else was injured, according to SSPD.

SSPD said that both men were wanted on warrants from other jurisdictions, including an aggravated assault case against Kirksey. In addition, both men were charged by SSPD with several offenses.

Crutchfield was charged with theft by receiving stolen auto; theft by receiving stolen firearm; possession of a firearm during commission of a felony; hit and run; fleeing to elude; reckless driving; and violations for running a red light and failure to maintain a lane.

Kirksey was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm during commission of a felony; and theft by receiving stolen property.