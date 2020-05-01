Rebecca Crumrine Rieder

KeepJudgeRieder.com

Occupation: Judge, Superior Court of Fulton County; Judge, Superior Court Behavioral Health and Treatment Court. Additional court responsibilities presiding over Behavioral Health Accountability Court

Other community service experience: Professional Organizations: American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, Georgia Chapter Officer; State Bar of Georgia, Prior Section Chair; Atlanta Bar Association, Section Board Leader; Bleckley Inn of Court. Community Organizations: Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, Sandy Springs, Member and Rector Search Committee; Fulton County Superior Court Family Law Task Force Committee; University of the South, Sewanee Alumni Board; Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, Pro Bono Representation; Breakthru House (Recovery Program for Women), Prior Woman’s Advisory Board; Neighbor in Need, Inc., Prior Board Member; Oakland Historic Cemetery, Prior Board Member.

What is motivating you to run for this office?

I am the incumbent running to continue to represent the people as a Superior Court judge. After 17 years serving metro Atlanta as a litigator, I bring my vast experience and legal knowledge to the bench and serve the people of Fulton County. People before the court are in crisis and courts are about people. I am fair, impartial and patient, and hold all responsible pursuant to law. I treat all people with dignity, listen to the evidence, and decide and rule in a timely fashion.

What is the biggest issue facing the court system and how will you address it?

Backlog. And, in the 17 months I have been on the court, I have brought resolution to the people in crisis assigned to my division while maintaining independence, integrity and impartiality of the judiciary. I have a responsibility to enhance and maintain confidence in the legal system. By maintaining effective case management, my chambers staff and I are able to prioritize cases and dispose of judicial matters fairly, promptly and efficiently.

Why should voters keep you in this position?

I am honest, fair, experienced, diligent and treat all people with dignity. I abide by the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct. I rule timely, with due diligence and by the law. My record, my 17-plus years of litigation practice, my case count and the disposition of cases assigned to the division I oversee support these statements. I give of my time to improve the efficiency and independence of the division. The supporters of keeping me in office include those who appear before me in court.

What strengths and weaknesses have the coronavirus pandemic crisis revealed in the court system?

In Family Division we are keeping it up and running: helping families navigate through crisis. I went into action to reschedule family law cases, set up teleconferencing and video conferencing to keep family law cases moving in the courts. Families in domestic litigation are already in crisis. We set up Zoom accounts and populated notices to all parties so any immediate issues may be addressed by consent.

Concerns are already being identified and the Superior Court is presently weighing various options. One of the major issues is jury attendance, proceeding with indictments and to fill jury pools.