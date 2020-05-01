Tim Curtin

Occupation: Estate Planning and Probate Administration Attorney, Curtin Law Firm, P.C.

Previous elected offices held: None

Other community service experience: Chairman, Estate Planning and Probate Section of the Atlanta Bar Association; Patron, Project Open Hand (a nonprofit organization which provides healthy meals to homebound people); Volunteer, Fulton and DeKalb County Probate Information Centers (providing free legal services to those is need); Merit Badge Counselor, Boy Scouts of America; Coach, Tophat Girls Soccer Team.

What is motivating you to run for this office?

I am motivated to run because the probate court plays an integral role in the lives of Fulton County residents, and the citizens of Fulton County need a judge with the commitment and experience to efficiently and effectively oversee the many services the probate court provides. The probate court judge must have a thorough understanding of probate law, be able to manage a staff of over 40 people, and have the judicial temperament to preside over complex estate and guardianship disputes. I am motivated to run because I believe I have the skills to succeed in all of these aspects.

What is the biggest issue facing the court system and how will you address it?

The biggest issue facing the Probate Court is our growing and aging population. The Probate Court must be able to efficiently and effectively serve the over 1 million residents of Fulton County. We also have over 100,000 residents who are over 65 years old. With this comes the need to efficiently manage the increasing number of estate administration and guardianship matters which will come before this court. I will address these issues by ensuring comprehensive training of all court employees, utilizing the collective knowledge of the Probate Court staff to reinforce best practices, and leveraging technology to increase efficiency.

What strengths and weaknesses have the coronavirus pandemic crisis revealed in the court system?

The coronavirus pandemic crisis has revealed the commitment of the staff of the Fulton County Probate Court to the citizens of Fulton County. The staff is dedicated to ensuring that the work of the Probate Court continues during this crisis. The pandemic has also taught us the need to keep abreast of technological advances such as the use of video conference hearings, virtual execution of documents, and electronic filing of documents. While it is vital to ensure that protocols are in place to ensure the integrity of this technology, we must embrace technology to enhance the efficiency of the court.