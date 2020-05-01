Many races will appear on the June 9 primary and special election ballot in DeKalb County. The Reporter asked candidates in some key local races about themselves and their policies. For their answers, click their name or photo below.

DeKalb County Board of Education District 1

Anna Hill and Andrew Ziffer are competing for the DeKalb County Board of Education District 1 seat, which represents Dunwoody and part of Brookhaven. Incumbent Stan Jester is not running for re-election. Ziffer did not provide Voters Guide answers.

DeKalb County sheriff

A nonpartisan special election will be held to fill the DeKalb County sheriff position following last year’s retirement of Jeffrey Mann. Incumbent Melody Maddox, who was appointed to the office, faces challengers Geraldine Champion, Harold Dennis, Adam Gardner, Tod Golden, Antonio “Block” Johnson, Kyle K. Jones, Carl Mobley and Ruth Stringer. Champion, Golden and Mobley did not provide Voters Guide responses.

DeKalb County Commission District 1

In the race for the DeKalb County Commission’s District 1 seat, representing Dunwoody and part of Brookhaven, Democrats Md Naser, Robert Patrick, Ben Truman and Cynthia Yaxon are vying for the right to challenge Republican incumbent Nancy Jester on the November general election ballot. Another Democrat who filed to run, Breeanna Bellinger, said she dropped out of the race.

DeKalb County Superior Court judge

Running to replace retiring DeKalb County Superior Court Division 3 Judge Clarence Seeliger are Roderick Bridges, Aaron Chausmer, Vincent C. Crawford, Yolanda C. Parker-Smith and Melinda Pillow. The nonpartisan race will be decided in the primary. Bridges, Chausmer and Pillow did not provide Voters Guide answers.