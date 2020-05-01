Many races will appear on the June 9 primary and special election ballot in Fulton County. The Reporter asked candidates in some key local races about themselves and their policies. For their answers, click their name or photo below.

Fulton County Board of Education District 3

In the Fulton County Board of Education race for District 3, which represents part of Sandy Springs, Jimmy Glenn is challenging incumbent Gail Dean. Dean did not provide Voters Guide answers.

Fulton County sheriff

In the Fulton County sheriff’s race, incumbent Theodore “Ted” Jackson faces challengers Walter Calloway, Myron Freeman, Patrick “Pat” Labat and Charles D. Rambo. All of the candidates in the partisan race are Democrats, so the primary will decide the election. Calloway and Freeman did not provide Voters Guide answers.

Fulton County Superior Court judge

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Constance Russell is not running for re-election. Appearing on the ballot in a nonpartisan election for her seat are Melynee Leftridge Harris, Tamika Hrobowski-Houston, Lizz Kuhn and Ashley Baker Osby. Hrobowski-Houston did not provide Voters Guide answers.

Fulton County Superior Court judge

In a nonpartisan race, incumbent Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rebecca Crumrine Rieder is being challenged by Shermela J. Williams.

Fulton County Superior Court judge

In a nonpartisan race, incumbent Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachelle Carnesale is being challenged by Tiffany Carter Sellers. Carnesale did not provide Voters Guide answers.

Fulton County Probate Court judge

Tim Curtin, Kenya Johnson and Diane Weinberg are running to fill a Fulton County Probate Court judge position after the retirement of incumbent Pinkie Toomer. Curtin did not provide Voters Guide answers.