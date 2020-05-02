As COVID-19 cast a pall over the month of April, Buckhead remained active in some familiar ways — from playing in the parks to protesting at the Governor’s Mansion — but with some pandemic differences, too. Social distancing was common, though some people were willing to get closer to friends and food workers, and the recommended mask-wearing in crowded public spaces remained spotty.
Photos by Phil Mosier
Mask-wearing patrons get meals from a food truck from the Bhojanic Indian restaurant on Pine Tree Drive outside Garden Hills Park on April 24. Such food truck appearances, where customers typically pre-order and pick up their meals, have become popular in many Atlanta neighborhoods as safer ways to dine out during the pandemic. While the truck offered “touchless” delivery, this pick-up involved a hand-off between the worker and customer.
At Chastain Park, visitors — some distancing, some not — enjoy the grounds of Bobby Jones Golf Course on April 18, turning the greens into play and picnic space.
All of Chastain Park became sitting and picnicking space.
Bicyclists on the trails and fairways at Chastain Park.
Members of two families play soccer in Garden Hills Park April 24. Shown from left, are (front) Marc Castelo, Nicholas Irvezaj, 9, and Bella Irvezaj, 10; and (rear) Olivia Castelo, 16, and Lulu Castelo, 14.
Angela Storsteen, executive director of Garden Hills Pool, takes advantage of the pandemic closure to do some maintenance. “The pool is in great shape and is ready to open when the city of Atlanta gives us permission,” she said.
A protester who declined to give her name demonstrates against Gov. Brian Kemp’s pandemic business reopenings outside the Governor’s Mansion on April 24. She was one of many who drove past the mansion in a distanced protest.
Amanda Circiu demonstrates in support of Kemp’s decision.