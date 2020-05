The Dunwoody Farmers Market returned on April 18 in a different world.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the market was working by offering online orders and pickup on Saturdays in the parking lot of Dunwoody United Methodist Church. Manager Brandon Smith said the market had 200 orders that morning and hoped to return to closer to normal operations in May. For more information, see dunwoodyfarmersmkt.com.

Photos by Phil Mosier