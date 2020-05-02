When pandemic closures shuttered the restaurant Under the Cork Tree in the Prado shopping center at 5600 Roswell Road, volunteers transformed it into the Solidarity Food Pantry.

Created by Sandy Springs residents in collaboration with Brookhaven’s Barnes Young Team real estate brokers, the pantry began providing food and personal items to those in need on March 27. The dining room became a collection area and the bar became the food pantry.

“We go through over 250 pounds of rice and beans each day,” said Erin Oliver, one of the volunteer organizers. “We set up the restaurant like a market to give our customers a comfortable place to pick up supplies and food, which everyone deserves.”

By April 27, the state allowed dine-in restaurants to reopen, but owner Jason Sheetz said he preferred the food pantry stay in business at press time. For more information, see solidaritysandysprings.com.

Photos by Phil Mosier