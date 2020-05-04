Lisa Herring, the finalist for the Atlanta Public Schools superintendent position, will join a virtual question-and-answer meeting with North Atlanta Parents for Public Schools on Tuesday, May 5.

The Q&A will begin at 5 p.m. Questions can be sent in advance to Atlanta Board of Education member Cynthia Briscoe Brown at cbriscoe_brown@atlanta.k12.ga.us.

The meeting will be held via the Zoom teleconferencing platform. To join, go to http://tinyurl.com/4district or call 312-626-6799 and use meeting ID 810 3192 6707.