Free COVID-19 testing from the Fulton County Board of Health will be available May 6 outside Buckhead’s Tuxedo Pharmacy & Gifts.

The testing will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a Board of Health mobile unit at the pharmacy at 164 West Wiecua Road.

The testing is available to anyone, but people are asked to call to check in first by at 404-613-8150. People who go for tests are urged to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Tuxedo Pharmacy has been a busy business during the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information about free testing, see the Board of Health website here.