Sandy Springs Police Officer Myron Maret has received the department’s Award of Merit for an attempted rescue of a 2-year-old.

In the Dec. 10, 2019 incident, Maret was the first responder to the call of the child choking on a piece of cheese. Working before an ambulance arrived, Maret performed CPR and was able to get the child’s pulse beating before transportation to a hospital, according to SSPD. The child survived another five days, but ultimately died.

“Although the family was obviously devastated by this, they expressed their gratitude for being allowed to spend those extra five days with their baby,” said SSPD spokesperson Sgt. Salvador Ortega.

For his actions that prolonged the child’s life, Maret was recommended for the award by SSPD and Patrick Flaherty, the section chief of EMS at the Sandy Springs Fire Department.