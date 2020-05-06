Two Dunwoody nonprofits have ended their sales of yard-sign versions of the local “Everything Will Be OK” mural, citing waning local demand for a campaign that briefly drew national attention for its fundraising for pandemic-affected artists.

The May 1 end of the sales came a little over two weeks after the Spruill Center for the Arts and Create Dunwoody reached an agreement with the original artist, Jason Scott Kofke, over copyright issues that had temporarily halted the program. Meanwhile, Kofke is continuing to run his own artist fundraiser website featuring “Everything Will Be OK” on yard signs and an expanded range of products, from posters to coffee mugs, as well as a new artwork with a less sunny slogan: “Nothing Lasts Forever.”

Exactly how much either program has raised and how much is going to artists remains unclear. Before the copyright dispute with Kofke, the Dunwoody groups said their sales had raised about $40,000. Create Dunwoody President Lorna Sherwinter said May 6 that the local effort had approved 22 artists or art teachers for funding so far. The program offered grants of up to $500 to each applicant.

“Since we’ve long passed our peak in sales and the demand has diminished, Create Dunwoody decided to stop sign sales so that our volunteer board can put 100% of its time and energy into the allocation of funds,” she said in an email.

“Right now, we do not have any plans to continue sales,” she said.

Kofke, whose efforts uses the Atlanta arts nonprofit The Creatives Project as a fiscal agent, did not immediately respond to questions.

The yard-sale sign fundraiser began in March as an effort by Create Dunwoody and the Spruill Center, whose gallery is home to “Everything Will Be OK,” a recreation of a 2009 mural by Kofke. The mural is seen as an unofficial icon of the city. Starting as a Dunwoody effort, the sales quickly expanded to other local cities, then nationwide.

Kofke soon raised copyright objections, saying the Dunwoody mural is just part of an ongoing art project involving the phrase, including pandemic fundraisers he is involved with in such other cities as Chicago. He launched his own website, and the Dunwoody version went on hold while lawyers talked.

On April 16, both sides announced they had reached an agreement that allowed both fundraiser efforts to continue and leaves room for the Spruill Center to license the artwork for uses in other materials as well, according to Kofke and Alan Mothner, the art center’s CEO.