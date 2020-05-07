COVID-19 testing is now available to all Georgians, with or without symptoms, by appointment at sites run by public health officials.

The availability of testing was announced late on May 7 by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

DPH says there are more than 65 testing collection sites around the state, and 30 mobile ones. They include some locations in Atlanta and Dunwoody.

For information about sites and scheduling a test through a local public health department, see the DPH website at dph.georgia.gov.