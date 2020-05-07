There are “possible signs of foul play” in the case of a man found dead in Dunwoody May 6, according to the police department.

The man was found in a unit at the Dunwoody Village apartment complex at 2369 Dunwoody Crossing following a 911 call made at 6:43 p.m., according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

“Possible signs of foul play were observed,” according to a DPD press release.

A cause of death has not yet been determined by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office. DPD would not immediately identify the man pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with information about the case can contact DPD Detective Robert Barrett at 678-382-6934 or robert.barrett@dunwoodyga.gov. Anonymous tips can be made via dunwoodypolice.com or the TIPSOFT program at crimereports.com.