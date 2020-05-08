A man found dead in Dunwoody May 6 was a victim of homicide, police have confirmed.

The Dunwoody Police Department identified the victim as Spencer Lavest Foster, 39, of Dunwoody. He was found dead in the Dunwoody Village apartment complex at 2369 Dunwoody Crossing.

DPD did not state the specific cause of death in the killing. The report from the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s office is still pending, according to DPD.

Anyone with information about the case can contact DPD Detective Robert Barrett at 678-382-6934 or robert.barrett@dunwoodyga.gov. Anonymous tips can be made via dunwoodypolice.com or the TIPSOFT program at crimereports.com.