A robber broke the arm of an 84-year-old woman on a street in Buckhead’s Brookwood Hills neighborhood May 4, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD is seeking a suspect who was seen on surveillance video.

According to an APD report, the victim was attacked in the area of 55 Montclair Drive around 2:30 p.m. while walking from a CVS store to her daughter’s home. She said she was pushed from behind by a person she did not see and fell to the ground. She then realized she was missing her purse, which contained a phone, credit cards, a checkbook and $200 in cash.

The victim required surgery for three fractures in her left arm, according to the APD report.

While the victim did not see the robber, APD says it identified a suspect in surveillance video. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a surgical mask, a white T-shirt and pants that were green or black. The suspect was seen driving a 2018 or 2019 Honda Accord, dark blue or black in color, with a paper drive-out tag.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta offers a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of a suspect. Anyone with information about the case can call 404-577-8477 or submit a tip online here.