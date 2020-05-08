The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Abernathy Road lane closures
May 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.
May 9-10 and 15, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., westbound between Glenlake Parkway and Ga. 400, one right lane.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
May 12-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and MARTA Red Line overpass, two right lanes.
May 12-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Glenridge Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane.
May 12-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
May 12 and 15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Glenridge Drive closures
May 8, 9 p.m., through May 11, 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.
I-285 ramp closures
May 12-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.
I-285 lane closures
May 12 and 15, 9 p.m to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures
May 11-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and May 15, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
May 11-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and May 15, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Other traffic changes
On May 11, 13 and 15, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On May 11, 13 and 15, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On May 11, 13 and 15, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).