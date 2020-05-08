The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

May 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

May 9-10 and 15, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., westbound between Glenlake Parkway and Ga. 400, one right lane.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

May 12-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and MARTA Red Line overpass, two right lanes.

May 12-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Glenridge Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane.

May 12-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

May 12 and 15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Glenridge Drive closures

May 8, 9 p.m., through May 11, 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

I-285 ramp closures

May 12-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.

I-285 lane closures

May 12 and 15, 9 p.m to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

May 11-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and May 15, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

May 11-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and May 15, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On May 11, 13 and 15, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On May 11, 13 and 15, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On May 11, 13 and 15, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).