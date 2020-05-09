The Brookhaven Police Department has received a $49,000 federal grant for COVID-19 protection gear.

The U.S. Department of Justice grants are for personal protective equipment and decontamination gear, Police Chief Gary Yandura told the City Council at its April 28 meeting.

“We’re in the process of ordering PPE equipment — hopefully this won’t happen again, but just to stock up — and decontamination equipment, which we didn’t have, along with tents and a trailer to store all the items that we’re getting,” Yandura said.

–Ryan Kolakowski