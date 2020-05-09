A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-285 in Dunwoody May 9. Police say he may have been attempting to aid the driver of a stalled vehicle.

The man was killed around 2:15 p.m. on I-285 westbound near Ashford-Dunwoody Road, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. Preliminary statements and evidence indicate he was attempting to help a motorist whose vehicle broke down or stalled within a travel lane on the highway, according to DPD.

No other injuries were reported. The victim has not been identified pending notification to family.

No charges have been made in the case, DPD says, but the investigation continues. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Police Officer Chris Forman at 678-382-6900 or Christopher.Forman@dunwoodyga.gov.