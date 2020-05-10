The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 8 new COVID-19 diagnoses in a May 8 update report from the Fulton County Board of Health.

As of May 8, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 1,510 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 1,503 on May 6. Sandy Springs had 269 diagnoses, up from 268.

It remains unclear whether the rise reflects an increase in the coronavirus’s spread, an increase in testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Another factor is “data cleaning,” where a few cases may shift from one city to another between reports. The May 8 report shows two cases removed from Buckhead and Sandy Springs ZIP codes due to data cleaning.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of May 8 was 3,321, up from 3,279 on May 6. Of those, 137 died, or about 4.1%; about 18.4% were hospitalized. Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 45.5% of the total, and Sandy Springs remains in third place with 8.1% of the total.

Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 266 cases and their home city was unknown in 433 cases.

The number of diagnosed cases in each main ZIP code in Buckhead and Sandy Springs stayed about the same between the May 6 and May 8 reports. They include:

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: 67 (down from 68 — attributed to data cleaning)

30326: 21 (no change)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: 72 (no change)

30350: 64 (up from 63)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: 77 (no change)

30342: 142 (down from 143 — attributed to data cleaning)

To view the reports, see the county website here.