Sandy Springs police are seeking a Brunswick man and an unknown vehicle in back-to-back hit-and-runs that left a man dead on Ga. 400 May 10.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. on Ga. 400 northbound near the North Springs MARTA Station ramp, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department. The incident began when an unidentified black or dark vehicle hit two other vehicles and fled. One of the vehicles that was struck was a Hyundai Elantra driven by Orlando St. Louis II, 23, of Roswell, who had two passengers. The Hyundai came to a stop within the highway travel lanes.

Two other motorists stopped to help the occupants of the Hyundai. One of those motorists asked St. Louis and his passengers to get into her vehicle for safety. The two passengers did so. While St. Louis was attempting to get into one of the other vehicles, a 2006 Toyota Sienna minivan struck him and one of the vehicles. St. Louis was killed and a passenger in the Toyota was seriously injured, according to SSPD. The driver of the Toyota then fled.

SSPD said the driver of the Toyota has been identified as Kiara Stinner, 31, of Brunswick, Georgia. He is wanted on charges of vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, driving while license suspended and hit-and-run.

SSPD is also attempting to identify the vehicle that started the accident.

Anyone with information can contact SSPD Traffic Unit Investigator Trujillo at 770-551-2563 or ntrujillo@sandyspringsga.gov.