A $750,000 construction contract for a long-planned roundabout at the intersection of Windsor Parkway and Osborne Road will be considered by the Brookhaven City Council at its May 12 meeting.

The roundabout, which was included in the city’s 2014 Comprehensive Transportation Plan, would replace the current four-way signal.

The virtual council meeting will begin at 7 p.m.