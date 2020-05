A Dunwoody man is in custody on a felony murder charge in the case of a man found dead May 6 at the Dunwoody Village apartment complex, police say.

Spencer Lavest Foster, 39, of Dunwoody was found dead in the apartment complex at 2369 Dunwoody Crossing. The Dunwoody Police Department said his death was a homicide, but a cause has not been released.

Kalijuan Hawkins, 19, was taken into custody May 8 and accused of the killing, according to DPD. He is currently in the DeKalb County Jail.