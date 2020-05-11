Fulton County has announced early voting locations in Buckhead and Sandy Springs for the June 9 primary and special election. COVID-19 precautions mean that polls may have long lines, the county says, and citizens are encouraged to vote by mail instead.

The local early voting polls will be the Garden Hills Elementary School gymnasium, 285 Sheridan Drive, Buckhead; and the Sandy Springs Branch Library, 396 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Sandy Springs.

Polls will be open weekdays May 18-June 5 — except for Memorial Day, May 25 — and on Saturday, May 30. The hours are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Voters will be asked to wear face masks and to stand at least 6 feet apart from each other. Poll workers will limit the number of voters allowed into the polling places at any one time, which could result in longer lines than normal, according to a county press release.

For information about getting an absentee ballot to vote by mail, see the county website here.

For more about candidates in some key races on the ballot, see the Reporter’s Voters Guide here.