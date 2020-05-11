The suspect wanted in the hit-and-run death of a Roswell man on Ga. 400 May 10 is in custody, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Kiara Stinner, 31, of Brunswick, Georgia, faces charges of vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, driving while license suspended and hit-and-run.

Stinner is accused of being the driver of a minivan that hit and killed Orlando St. Louis II, 23, of Roswell. The incident also seriously injured a passenger in the minivan, SSPD said.

St. Louis was the driver of a car that was disabled on the highway after being hit by another vehicle, which fled the scene. He was killed while attempting to get into another motorist’s vehicle for safety, according to SSPD.

SSPD is still attempting to identify the vehicle that caused the initial accident. It is described only as a black or dark vehicle. The accident occurred around 12:40 a.m. on Ga. 400 northbound near the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. Anyone with information can contact SSPD Traffic Unit Investigator N. Trujillo at 770-551-2563 or ntrujillo@sandyspringsga.gov.