A “trespasser” was struck and killed by a MARTA train near the Gold Line’s Brookhaven/Oglethorpe Station May 12, the transit agency said.

The incident happened at 6:45 a.m. as the train left the station, according to MARTA. The rail power was turned off and the passengers were moved to another train. Gold Line service between the Lindbergh Center and Chamblee stations was temporarily halted, with bus service used instead.

The victim could not be identified immediately and it was unclear why they were on the rail line, according to MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher. MARTA Police officers and transit agency officials are investigating.