A roundabout planned for Brookhaven’s Windsor Parkway/Osborne Road intersection should improve traffic flow, officials say, but residents will have to endure six weeks of detours and road closures to get there.

The City Council on May 12 approved a bid from Construction 57 for $658,804 for the project, with another $66,196 designated for contingencies. The city hopes construction will begin during the pandemic’s lower traffic volumes, but the first step of relocating gas lines is up to the utility company’s timetable.

The project will replace an existing four-way stop. It also includes sidewalks upgrades, utility relocations and drainage improvements. Decorative lighting and benches also will be installed.

“It is going to be six weeks of continuous closure. It’s going to take a long time,” said Public Works Director Hari Karikaran.

He said now is a good time to start the project with a reduced traffic flow.

The intersection will shift northward for alignment, he said.

“It is going to be a long time and… there’s going to be a lot of road closures, said Mayor John Ernst.

Traffic will be routed through residential areas during the closure.

“We just have to go through this pain to get it done,” the mayor said.

Karikaran said $20,000 was built into the project for furnishing the center of the roundabouot. He said the city can install anything it wants in the center of that intersection, but it has to be breakable for safety reasons.

“Mainly we are thinking of planting in the middle,” he said. “And we have to mitigate the height also so it doesn’t limit vision for motorists.”

City Manager Christian Sigman’s suggestion to wait until the roundabout project is completed to decide what to install was accepted by the council.

He instructed Karikaran to request an immediate change order to pull $20,000 out of the bid amount for landscaping that the city will set aside for what goes into the island.

On the suggestion of Councilmember Joe Gebbia, the Arts Advisory Board will be asked to participate in that planning.