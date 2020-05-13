Four of six lanes on part of Peachtree Road in southern Buckhead will be closed for the removal of a construction crane for nearly three days May 15-17.

Contractor Brasfield & Gorrie will remove the crane at 1781 Peachtree, the site of a new apartment and retail building. The lane closures will begin at 4 a.m. on Friday, May 15 and continue through 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17.

Four lanes of Peachtree will be closed between Palisades Road and Brookwood Place. That includes two northbound lanes, one southbound lane and one turn lane. Two remaining southbound lanes will remain open for travel in both directions.

While the lane closure will be continuous, workers will be on site only during daylight hours, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. GDOT is supervising the closure because Peachtree Road doubles as Route 9, a state road.