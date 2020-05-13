Free COVID-19 tests will be available on Buford Highway in Brookhaven on May 14 and 15, with no appointments required.

The testing will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3292 Buford Highway at North Cliff Valley Way. The city-owned site is intended to be a DeKalb County ambulance station.

No identification or appointments are required for the confidential testing. Mouth-swab testing will be performed.

Patty Hansen, director of strategic partnerships for the city, told the City Council during its May 12 meeting that officials hope to provide face masks to people who come to the testing.

Sponsors of the testing include the Latino Community Fund Georgia, We Love BuHi, CORE and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.