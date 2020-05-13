North Atlanta High School’s virtual graduation celebration is scheduled to be broadcast on Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m.

The Buckhead school is among 14 that Atlanta Public Schools will hold virtual celebrations for May 18-22.

While the traditional in-person graduation ceremonies have been postponed to later in the summer or fall due to social distancing and other guidance from public health officials, APS has created video celebrations for each school, featuring remarks by Superintendent Meria Carstarphen and the school’s principal, valedictorian and salutatorian.

The video will stream at facebook.com/AtlantaPublicSchools and will be available on APS Channel 22 on Comcast Cable and YouTube at youtube.com/user/apsupdate.

The celebration theme for the APS class of 2020 is #WorthTheWait, as later this year, when public health officials deem mass gatherings to be more safe, the district plans to hold traditional ceremonies for each school.

For more information, including the diploma pickup schedule, visit atlantapublicschools.us/gradnation.