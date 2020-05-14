The Brookhaven City Council voted to amend its transportation and Buford Highway plans with a call for bus rapid transit on MARTA’s Route 39.

The council accepted the Buford Highway Transit Evaluation Report presented two weeks earlier that proposed dedicated lanes for Route 39 — MARTA’s busiest bus route — so the vehicles could avoid pulling into traffic between stops. The BRT option runs between Buckhead’s Lindbergh Center Station and Doraville, City Manager Christian Sigman said.

Other proposals include reducing the number of stops or adding a new express line to serve the route.

Sigman said adoption enables the city to include it in an amendment to the city’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan. That plan “has limited references to transit options as it was developed in 2014 right after we became a city,” he said.

It allows inclusion into the Buford Highway Improvement Master Plan, which is also under an update this year.

“The next step will be to work with MARTA to get it into their pipeline for development,” Sigman said.