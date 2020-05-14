Brookhaven City Councilmember Linley Jones will hold a virtual community meeting May 22.

The meeting is part of her regular “Coffee with a Councilwoman” series where any member of the public is free to ask her questions and give comments on city issues.

Jones represents District 1, which roughly covers the area of the city north of Windsor Parkway.

The meeting will run 9-10 a.m. and will be broadcast on Facebook Live at facebook.com/BrookhavenGAgov and on Zoom by clicking here. The public can also call in at 929-436-2866 using Webinar ID 819 0072 2983 and the password 898136.

The public will be able to make questions and comments via Facebook Live and Zoom or by emailing PublicComment@brookhavenga.gov.