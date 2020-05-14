The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 210 new COVID-19 diagnoses in a May 13 update report from the Fulton County Board of Health.

As of May 13, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 1,677 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 1,510 on May 8. Sandy Springs had 312 diagnoses, up from 269.

The Board of Health this week also began including preliminary demographic information about the COVID-19 patients in its report, including gender, age and race or ethnicity. To view the reports, see the county website here.

The increase in diagnoses was documented in May 8 and 13 reports on the Board of Health website. There was an intervening update report on May 11 that was not made public, apparently inadvertently, but was obtained from the county by the Reporter and used to check the numbers.

It remains unclear whether the rise reflects an increase in the coronavirus’s spread, an increase in testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of May 13 was 3,679, up from 3,321 on May 8. Of those, 149 died, or about 4.1%; about 17.9% were hospitalized. Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 45.6% of the total, and Sandy Springs remains in third place with 8.5% of the total.

Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 281 cases and their home city was unknown in 463 cases.

The number of diagnosed cases in each main ZIP code in Buckhead and Sandy Springs increased between the May 8 and 13 reports. They include:

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: 85 (up from 67)

30326: 24 (up from 21)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: 84 (up from 72)

30350: 71 (up from 64)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: 88 (up from 77)

30342: 160 (up from 142)

Demographic statistics

The following is the preliminary demographic information for those diagnosed with COVID-19 in the part of Atlanta within Fulton County, and in north Fulton cities, which include Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Milton, Mountain Creek, Johns Creek and Roswell.

Atlanta demographics

Gender: Female, 47%; male 52.5%; unknown, fewer than 10 cases.

Age: Under 15, 0.7%; 15-24, 4.7%; 25-34, 15.7%; 35-44, 16.1%; 45-54, 14.2%; 55-64, 17.2%; 65 and older, 30.5%; unknown, 1%.

Race/ethnicity (all non-Hispanic unless noted): Asian, 1.2%; black, 53.4%; white, 15.6%; Hispanic, 2.5%; other, 1.6%; unknown, 25.8%.

North Fulton cities demographics

Gender: Female, 49.8%; male 49.8%; unknown, fewer than 10 cases.

Age: Under 15, fewer than 10 cases; 15-24, 8.3%; 25-34, 13.1%; 35-44, 17.1%; 45-54, 20.7%; 55-64, 17.5%; 65 and older, 22.3%; unknown, fewer than 10 cases.

Race/ethnicity (all non-Hispanic unless noted): Asian, 5.3%; black, 15.5%; white, 37%; Hispanic, 10.2%; other, 3.2%; unknown, 28.7%.